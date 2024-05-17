JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $343.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.25.

NICE stock opened at $198.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.68. NICE has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $270.73. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

