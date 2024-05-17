Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,636,000. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.92. The company had a trading volume of 651,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,025. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.97. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

