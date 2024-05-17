Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 381,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.4 %

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $381.62 million, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 66.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 11.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

