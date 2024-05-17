Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 381,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.4 %
Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,535. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $381.62 million, a P/E ratio of 79.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.85%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson Outdoors
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.