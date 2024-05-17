JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $227.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $242.00 to $227.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBP. StockNews.com upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $226.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $229.30.

Installed Building Products Price Performance

IBP stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.61. 88,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,818. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.91. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $263.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $720.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brad A. Wheeler sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.22, for a total value of $273,282.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,145.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $116,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,772 in the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

See Also

