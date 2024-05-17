JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 221,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 246,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,718,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $71,927,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,394.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,071,414 shares of company stock worth $196,746,504. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $202.47 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $134.40 and a 12-month high of $204.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.51 and a 200-day moving average of $175.61. The company has a market capitalization of $581.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

