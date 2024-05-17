Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Short Interest Up 9.2% in April

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the April 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $100.03. 47,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.37. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average of $73.11.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.44. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KALU shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get Our Latest Report on KALU

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,249,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,012,000 after purchasing an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,415,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 397.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,396 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 113,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,171 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after acquiring an additional 51,834 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.