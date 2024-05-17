Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 587,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 543,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,877.0 days.
Kakaku.com Price Performance
Shares of KKKUF opened at $12.40 on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.34.
Kakaku.com Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kakaku.com
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Squarespace’s Buyout Signals a Recovering Financial Market
Receive News & Ratings for Kakaku.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kakaku.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.