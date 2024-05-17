Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Short Interest Update

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the April 15th total of 12,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kanzhun stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,109. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.65. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $22.19.

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $222.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kanzhun will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

BZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kanzhun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 5.6% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kanzhun by 9.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Kanzhun by 12.1% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

