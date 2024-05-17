Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.460-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:KARO opened at $27.50 on Friday. Karooooo has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Several research firms have issued reports on KARO. Raymond James upped their price objective on Karooooo from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

