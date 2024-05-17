Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Short Interest Update

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Stock Down 5.2 %
KVACW traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,653. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
Keen Vision Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Keen Vision Acquisition
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.