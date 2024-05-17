Ken Gilmartin Acquires 3,522 Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG – Get Free Report) insider Ken Gilmartin purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £6,691.80 ($8,404.67).

Ken Gilmartin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Ken Gilmartin acquired 278,178 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £358,849.62 ($450,702.86).

John Wood Group Trading Up 1.0 %

LON:WG traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 187.40 ($2.35). 2,673,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,249.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51. John Wood Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 117.67 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 211.80 ($2.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 149.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 152.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.26) to GBX 150 ($1.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment Services segments. The Projects segment provides engineering design and project management services across energy and materials markets including oil and gas, chemicals, mining, minerals, and life sciences.

