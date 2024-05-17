Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $26,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $156.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

