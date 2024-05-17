Kickstand Ventures LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.42. 3,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,037. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $105.72.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

