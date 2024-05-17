Kickstand Ventures LLC. Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,874 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IFRA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IFRA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,480 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

