Kickstand Ventures LLC. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 57.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,404 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 32,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 407,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,737.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 33,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,912 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,538. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

