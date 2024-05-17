Kickstand Ventures LLC. Has $18.08 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,425 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned 0.73% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,826,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,259,000 after buying an additional 760,588 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 11,424 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ stock remained flat at $19.21 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 230,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,090. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

