Kickstand Ventures LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,564 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,087. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average of $104.06. The company has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

