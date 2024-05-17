Kickstand Ventures LLC. Makes New $262,000 Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,781,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,351,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,227,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,034,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 896.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 190,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,000 after purchasing an additional 171,511 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ARKK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 8,818,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,895,444. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

