Kickstand Ventures LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 725,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,240,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 718,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 809,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after buying an additional 543,633 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 381,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,527. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.