Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 10,440 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after buying an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,238,000 after purchasing an additional 486,526 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $220,142,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 4,072,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

