Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 1,137 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.86. 165,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.42 and a 200 day moving average of $189.31. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $374.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.