Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 26 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $530.40. The company had a trading volume of 221,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,819. The company has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $391.39 and a 1 year high of $538.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $514.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $492.56.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

