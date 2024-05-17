Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 61,005 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. decreased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,005 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,912,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506,207. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.98.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3077 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

