Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 63,570 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,570 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 1.8% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 14.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 16.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter.

BJUN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,103 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

