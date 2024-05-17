Kickstand Ventures LLC. Sells 96,539 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,539 shares during the period. Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,272,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,589 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,792,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,394,000 after purchasing an additional 81,949 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 494,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

