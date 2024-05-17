Kickstand Ventures LLC. Takes $6.84 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,000. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 2.0% of Kickstand Ventures LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kickstand Ventures LLC. owned 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 89.0% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,582,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.58. 591,099 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

