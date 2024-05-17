KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $21,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,636,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,964,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $6,615,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $104.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The company has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $107.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

