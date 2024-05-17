KLR Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calix by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Calix during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Calix Stock Performance

CALX traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $31.06. 20,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,394. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 100.65 and a beta of 1.72. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $226.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.01 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

