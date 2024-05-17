KLR Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,307 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter worth about $51,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,499.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.4 %

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. 7,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,139. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

