KLR Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,397 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,516,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Marriott International by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.20. 77,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,616. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.13 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.33.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.70, for a total transaction of $1,450,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,540 shares of company stock worth $19,955,286 in the last quarter. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

