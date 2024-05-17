KLR Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.14. The company had a trading volume of 45,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,646. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.45 and a 52 week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,379. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.