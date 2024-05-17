KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at about $120,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.67. 63,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.47.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,538. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

