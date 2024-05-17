KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 4.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDW stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.92. The company had a trading volume of 42,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,668. CDW Co. has a one year low of $167.57 and a one year high of $263.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.34 and a 200-day moving average of $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.96%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDW. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.50.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

