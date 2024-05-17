KLR Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,466,000 after purchasing an additional 108,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,002,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

HealthEquity Stock Up 0.3 %

HQY stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,445. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $211,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,904.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,032.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,823 shares of company stock worth $5,482,975 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

