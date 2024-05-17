KLR Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 22,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 404,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after acquiring an additional 132,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 1,685 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $303,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,370 shares of company stock worth $7,789,583 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.42. 37,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,006. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $235.42. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.16.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

