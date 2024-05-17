KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,665 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 814,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

MC traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,686. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.59.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $217.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.30 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 25,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $1,417,746.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,657.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 25,642 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $1,417,746.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,657.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $404,231.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,404 shares of company stock valued at $23,001,153. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

