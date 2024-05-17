KLR Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,948 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PBH. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 26,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.96 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.