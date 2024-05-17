KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,131 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,131 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.28.

NYSE:CRH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.34. 393,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,845. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

