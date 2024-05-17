KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 658 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Progyny in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progyny news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $240,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 384,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,459,192.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $3,853,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 100,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,605. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progyny in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progyny

About Progyny

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.