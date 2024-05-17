Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke BAM Groep nv (OTCMKTS:KBAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the April 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KBAGF opened at $3.64 on Friday. Koninklijke BAM Groep has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.
Koninklijke BAM Groep Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke BAM Groep
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Bears Sent a False Alarm for Under Armour Stock
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Gamestop is Heading Back to $10 or Lower
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Small Cap Techs Gaining Traction for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke BAM Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.