KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Update

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KORE Group stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of KORE Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.94.

KORE Group Price Performance

KORE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.76. KORE Group has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.76.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. KORE Group had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.38%. The company had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that KORE Group will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

KORE Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

