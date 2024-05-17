Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.95% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Korro Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.41) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($10.40) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Korro Bio from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Korro Bio Stock Up 6.6 %

Insider Activity at Korro Bio

NASDAQ KRRO traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.00. Korro Bio has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $97.91.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Opportunity Fund Atlas bought 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 195,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,924,144. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korro Bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRRO. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth $53,648,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,269,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Stories

