KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Short Interest Update

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KT Stock Performance

KT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 19,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,607. KT has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.86.

Get KT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in KT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,708,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,061,000 after purchasing an additional 829,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after buying an additional 84,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KT by 0.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,212,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,038,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in KT by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after buying an additional 179,155 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.