Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the April 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Insider Activity at Lakeland Bancorp

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,168.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,578,000 after acquiring an additional 34,769 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,563 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 646,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 70,117 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 68,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 509,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp Price Performance

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 1,361,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $874.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.31%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.