Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $29.62 Per Share

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lam Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $29.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $29.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $40.93 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $825.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $957.95.

Lam Research stock opened at $942.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $934.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $837.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $559.41 and a 1 year high of $1,007.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

