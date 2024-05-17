Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to Issue $1.30 Quarterly Dividend

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $120.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $122.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $594,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamar Advertising

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.