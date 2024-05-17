Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Landstar System has a 52-week low of $161.13 and a 52-week high of $208.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.26.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Landstar System had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 18.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $2,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

