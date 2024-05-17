Largo (NYSE:LGO) PT Raised to $4.80

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $4.70 to $4.80 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 187.43% from the stock’s current price.

Largo Stock Performance

LGO opened at $1.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Largo has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $107.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Largo had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $44.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Largo will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo

About Largo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Largo by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Largo in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Largo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

Featured Articles

