Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading 1.2% Higher

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.19. Approximately 850,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,753,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on LVS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.46.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 58.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $275,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% during the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.