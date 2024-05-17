Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $71.58 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.69.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,775 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after acquiring an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,814,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,708,000 after purchasing an additional 335,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,962 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

